FC Barcelona has suffered yet another major injury setback with the revelation that star forward Ansu Fati is down with a hamstring injury. This comes just a few weeks after he finally returned to action after a year-long absence due to a knee injury.

The club has been trying to get their campaign going in the right direction, but the constant injuries suffered by the squad have been stalling their progress. The club's dismal results have seen manager Ronald Koeman getting sacked, but it has now been revealed that the players are starting to put part of the blame on the club's physiotherapists.

According to Marca, the tension between the players and their physiotherapists has come to a head following the latest string of injuries. The players are unhappy that they are sitting all the way down in 9th place in La Liga Santander, and it seems that they have started to point fingers towards the medical team.

Arguments had reportedly broken out behind the scenes between medical staff and members of former manager Ronald Koeman's team. Now that Xavi Hernandez is taking over, he has been made aware of the situation. He has also discussed it with the club's director of football, Mateu Alemany.

As a first course of action, the club is reportedly bringing back Ricard Pruna, who spent many years in charge of the Blaugrana's medical team.

Xavi has a massive rebuilding project at his hands, and it cannot be achieved if the players are constantly in the treatment room instead of on the pitch. Apart from Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez also suffered new injuries in the club's latest match against Celta Vigo.

The three players joined the likes of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele who are also injured. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero is also out for three months due to his heart issue and Neto is down with a fever.