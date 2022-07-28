For as long as he is still an active player, speculations about an FC Barcelona comeback for Lionel Messi will be hanging over his head. With the Catalan giants currently raising eyebrows due to their massive summer spending despite supposedly being in debt, Messi's name is once again being linked with plans for a sensational homecoming.

It may be remembered that the biggest transfer news of the summer of 2021 was arguably Messi's forced exit from Barcelona and his move to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Blaugrana had insisted up to the last minute that a contract extension was in place, but they ultimately had to admit that they simply could not generate the funds to be able to re-sign their then-captain.

After an underwhelming year with PSG wherein the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was a fraction of the player he was for Barcelona, it is looking more likely that he may not extend his stay beyond the upcoming campaign. Furthermore, Barcelona's financial manoeuvres may indicate that they could find a way to bring him back next season from an economical point of view.

This is all according to Spanish publication Marca, and a number of other media outlets who are perhaps wishful thinking. However, the possibility can't be ruled out until any of the parties involved make a final decision on the matter. For now, manager Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta are busy rebuilding the club and finding ways to register their newly-acquired players.

On the pitch, Xavi appears to be doing his job well, with Raphinha proving to be a gem of a signing for him so far. Robert Lewandowski is yet to open his Barcelona account, but he only joined the squad just over a week ago.

Ousmane Dembele's contract saga has finally been sorted, with the Frenchman finally signing a new contract and immediately setting the pitch on fire. He scored a brace in Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Juventus earlier this week, proving that he has a lot to offer for the coming season.

The club appears to be on an upward trajectory and it remains to be seen if Messi will become part of that plan in a year's time.