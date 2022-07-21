Football superstar Lionel Messi has a standing invitation to join David Beckham's Inter Miami FC when he decides to wrap up his European career. The Argentine still has a year left in his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but a lot of speculations have already been swirling around his future.

Ever since Messi sent the now infamous "burofax" telling FC Barcelona of his desire to leave two seasons ago, he has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS. However, he ended up staying another year in Barcelona, and ultimately chose to sign with PSG last summer.

Now, after a largely underwhelming year with the Ligue 1 champions,

Inter Miami are reminding the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner once more that he has an option to wind down his career in sunny Florida "when the time is right."

A good number of European greats shared their talents to the MLS before eventually hanging up their boots. Messi could be one of them sooner or later, but PSG are believed to be determined to hold on to him beyond this season. Of course, that stance may still change in the next 10-12 months.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Inter Miami commercial director Xavier Asensi confirmed that Messi is in the club's long-term plans. Beckham has also been vocal about this objective, and they are perhaps more eager than ever to elevate the squad after receiving a 0-6 thrashing from FC Barcelona in their pre-season friendly earlier this week.

Messi's Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain is currently leading the club's forward line, and could play a big role in convincing his national team captain.

The PSG forward is no stranger to Miami, often spending vacations there whenever he finds himself with some down time between trips back to Argentina. He is even believed to have acquired real estate in the area, sparking more rumours of a possible move.

For now, Messi still has the FIFA World Cup to think about, where he will likely lead Argentina for the last time. He is also hoping to help PSG secure their first UEFA Champions League title and his personal fifth before even considering "winding down" his professional career.