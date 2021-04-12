Following Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona on Saturday, much has been reported about Ronald Koeman's anger and Gerard Pique's yellow card. However, not everyone in Camp Nou is still dwelling on the loss. Some players have taken to social media to speak about moving forward with determination.

Koeman walked off a press conference after a reporter refused to agree that a penalty should have been awarded to Martin Braithwaite after he was "tugged" by Ferland Mendy inside the box. The Barcelona manager has made it clear that he is unhappy about the decision and that VAR should have intervened.

The player involved, Braithwaite himself, had a different mood when he took to social media after the match. "We keep pushing! Visca el Barça," he said, alongside a photo of himself from the match. The optimistic approach was echoed by some of his other teammates as well.

We keep pushing! Visca el Barça ?? pic.twitter.com/7qsUuKcnZs — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) April 11, 2021

Lone Barca goal scorer Oscar Mingueza also decided to speak about what lies ahead. On his Instagram, he also shared a photo of himself and said, "Yesterday's loss in El Clasico was a shame. I'm proud of how the team faced up to the challenge. We'll fight until the end."

Read more El Clasico: Pique throws tantrum, earns yellow card without playing a single minute

Meanwhile, Pique managed to pick up a yellow card without playing a single minute after he started harassing the referee after the final whistle. He also had a hostile exchange with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Numerous other Barcelona players reportedly continued protesting all the way to the dressing room. It can be expected that the complaints will continue to be heard all the way until the end of the season especially if Barcelona fails to win the title.

Sergi Roberto however, already has his sights set on other goals. "It wasn't the result that we wanted, but we'll keep going until the end. It's time to be more united than ever and fight for this title until the final day! Time to think about the Copa del Rey final!," he said on Instagram.