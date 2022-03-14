Barcelona will have to improve their offer considerably if they want to finalise a new deal with highly-rated centre-back Ronald Araujo. The Catalan club has been in talks with the player for a number of months, but have thus far failed to make a breakthrough.

Araujo will have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the current campaign. Barcelona want to avoid losing him to other interested clubs and are desperate to ensure a new contract is agreed at the earliest.

According to Sport, Barcelona will approach the Uruguay international's representatives with a new improved contract to convince him to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal. Araujo and his team have already rejected two previous offers and now want the club to make a proposal that represents their client's position in the team.

Araujo has established himself as a regular starter under Xavi, and is viewed as key member on the Barcelona back line moving forward. The Uruguayan is not demanding outrageous numbers, but simply wants to be handed the same contract the club agreed with other young upcoming stars - Ansu Fati and Pedri.

Barcelona have scheduled talks for the last week of March during the international break. The Catalan club are keen to conclude talks at the earliest, as they are aware that a number of clubs from across Europe are monitoring the situation.

Manchester United have made their interest known, and the Red Devils are willing to pay the transfer fee in the summer while also offering a lucrative wage package. Paris Saint-Germain also want Araujo, and have the potential to match Barcelona's valuation of the player while also offering much better wages.

However, Araujo is keen to stay at the Camp Nou and repay the faith shown in him by the manager. If Barcelona offer the same deal that the club agreed with Fati and Pedri, there is no doubt that the Uruguayan will commit his long-term future to Barcelona.