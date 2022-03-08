Apart from signing new players, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also on a mission to tie down key young players to new contracts. Ansu Fati and Pedri have committed their futures to the Catalan club, with Gavi and Ronald Araujo next on the list.

17-year-old Gavi and Araujo have established themselves as key members of Xavi's first-team this season. They remain key parts of the club's future, and Laporta is keen to see them sign new deals. Their current contracts expire in 2023, which has alerted a number of clubs across Europe.

Barcelona's ongoing financial troubles are no secret, and thus players are having to agree to pay cuts in order to aid the club. A number of players have accepted the offer, and Laporta is hoping Gavi and Araujo follow in their footsteps and put the club's interests alongside their own.

The club president is certain that an agreement can be reached with Gavi and Araujo as long as they want to stay. However, he made it clear that Barcelona's interests will be put first, with the club not willing to entertain exorbitant demands from players.

"I hope both Gavi and Ronald Araújo will extend their contract with us as Pedri and Ansu Fati did few months ago," Laporta said, as quoted by Sport. "They understand what Barça is, they appreciate being here... the first thing we look at is if they want to continue. If Gavi and Araujo want to continue here, they will."

"They will have a career, but they will also know that they will be recognised and valued professionally... they will have a good contract is what I want to say. We hope we can reach a satisfactory agreement. Barça comes first."

Apart from two young prospects, Barcelona continue to hope they can convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new deal at the club. The French attacker has just four months remaining on his deal, and as it stands, is expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The Camp Nou outfit tried to sell Dembele in January, but interested clubs were willing to wait until the end of the season to sign him. He has since been reintegrated into the squad by Xavi and continues to impress alongside new signings Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

The Spanish manager wants Dembele to stay beyond the summer of 2022, and according to Sport, a potential renewal remains a possibility. The 24-year-old has not yet agreed a pre-contract agreement with another club, and remains open to considering extending his stay in the Catalan capital.