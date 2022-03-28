Former FC Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas has spoken up in defence of his former teammate Lionel Messi, who recently received jeers and whistles from fans of his new club, Paris Saint-Germain. The AS Monaco midfielder slammed PSG fans, saying that their behaviour is not justified despite the amount of money being paid to the player.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca, Fabregas addressed the disturbing treatment that was received by both Messi and Neymar Jr. at the Parc des Princes. The incident took place just days after PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid.

In PSG's next home match in Ligue 1 against Bordeaux, Neymar and Messi were whistled whenever they touched the ball. The fans wanted to let the players know exactly how frustrated they are, and they did not care even if the club won that match 3-0.

Fabregas slammed the reaction and said, "During the match they support you, when they sing your name, perfect, but what I saw the other day, jeering when Neymar lost the ball or whistling when they touched the ball, is very ugly."

He went on to say that he fully understands that these players earn a lot and the expectations are high. However, he does not believe the negative reaction is warranted, especially with Messi having just arrived last summer. "They justify that they get paid a lot, they lost against Real Madrid, that's fine, but didn't they want to win? That's what comes first. With PSG they haven't won anything yet, for the moment, but they will surely win the league."

The Spaniard then proceeded to sing praises for the Argentine. "Leo's case is very simple. For me, he has been the best ever that I have seen and played with. What I have seen from him has been exceptional." He then added that PSG fans need to be more patient.

"You're talking about a player [Messi] who has just arrived. PSG have never had a player like this in their lives. It's better to be grateful, to support him and not crush him. This year or next, these guys will bring you great moments."

The Champions League trophy will have to be a quest for next season, but PSG are in a good position to win Ligue 1. Messi's has another year left in his contract, but speculations are rising that he may seek a move as soon as this summer.