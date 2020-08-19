Ever since Barcelona was humiliated by Bayern Munich in the final eight of the ongoing UEFA Champions League, there were talks about Lionel Messi's future in Camp Nou. Rumours suggested that the 33-year old Argentine might bid farewell to the club where he spent 20 years of his career.

Reportedly, Messi was upset with the coaching panel and frustrated by the Spanish side's lack of strategic clarity. Now, finally, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened up about the topic.

Bartomeu insisted that Messi will stay in Barcelona. There was speculation linking the forward with a move to the English Premier League, but Bartomeu has rejected such claims.

The club has been in turmoil after their embarrassing 2-8 defeat to the German side in the Champions League last week. Following the thrashing, manager Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal have been shown the door.

It was said that both Manchester City and Manchester United might bid for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. But according to Mirror, Bartomeu assured club supporters that Messi won't leave. While revealing so, he also confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be the club's new manager.

Bartomeu said, "Messi is untouchable and non-transferable. He knows it, we all know it. He has a contract until 2021, I speak a lot with Leo and more regularly with his father. He is number one in the world. There is no doubt that in Koeman's new project you can count on Messi. There are various non-transferable players... players we are counting on in the future. Messi wants to finish his career with Barcelona and Koeman sees him as a fundamental part of his project."

The 57-year old also added that several players would be sold this summer as the club is currently aiming to completely renovate their squad before the next season kicks off.

Speaking about Philippe Coutinho, the Barca president said that incoming boss Koeman will have the final say over the future of the 28-year old Brazilian. Coutinho, who is currently in Munich on loan, had scored twice after half-time against Barcelona on Friday. It will be interesting to see if the Catalans will make a move to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.