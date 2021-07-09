Paris Saint-Germain is quickly becoming a massive thorn on the sides of both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The French club recently announced the signing of former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, and speculations suggest that they may be planning to hijack Lionel Messi's contract extension with the Catalan giants.

Ramos left Real Madrid after a 16-year spell with the club, as he was unable to come to an agreement with them for a contract extension at the end of last season. The move to PSG is seen as a statement signing for the French team who are determined to reinforce their roster as much as they can.

PSG has been cannibalising both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in recent years, and Lionel Messi may be their next target.

The record-breaking signing of Neymar Jr. from Barcelona is still fresh in the minds of many. PSG also acquired the services of Real Madrid stars like Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas almost immediately after those players excelled in their UEFA Champions League performances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid is also being prevented by PSG from signing Kylian Mbappe, even though the French forward has been vocal about his desire to one day move to the Spanish capital.

Earlier this summer, Barcelona president Joan Laporta accused PSG of hijacking their attempt to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. The Dutchman had already been set to make the move to Catalunya before PSG intercepted the deal with a much more lucrative offer.

PSG has also acquired former Real Madrid player Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions InterMilan, after Los Blancos decided not to exercise their right to first refusal.

Messi is currently a free agent, and he is technically up for grabs. PSG may very well swoop in to snatch him from right under the nose of Joan Laporta, and an all out war between the two clubs may ensue.

Nevertheless, for all their wealth and firepower, PSG failed to win Ligue 1 last season, and they were also unable to lift their ultimate target of a UEFA Champions League trophy. It remains to be seen what they can achieve in the coming season.