It is finally official. Sergio Ramos has signed with Paris Saint-Germain. The announcement was made by the French club on Wednesday, by making the blunder of pre-empting the announcement by sharing an article with quotes from the player.

Goal was able to lift quotes from the article before it was deleted on the website. "Now number four is part of me as a person and as a professional. For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number in such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So it will be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris," said Ramos.

According to the article, the 35-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club. The confirmation comes after the World Cup winning player was also linked with clubs in the Premier League and in the German Bundesliga. Now, all of those speculations have been put to rest following the announcement.

The former Real Madrid captain flew to Paris on Wednesday to undergo the mandatory medical examinations before the deal was concluded. He was met by excited fans as he landed at Le Bourget airport. A small crowd also gathered outside the PSG offices, where they waited to catch a glimpse of the club's new superstar signing. Ramos first took a detour to the American Hospital in Neully to complete his medical before officially putting pen to paper.

Read more Real Madrid defender agrees to join Manchester United

Ramos was first linked to PSG last winter, when it was thought that he was bluffing Real Madrid with an offer from the French club in order to gain leverage on his contract extension regulations. However, PSG did not make a concrete offer until it was confirmed that Real Madrid was not able to come to an agreement with the player.

Talks then progressed quickly after Real Madrid confirmed the player's departure via a farewell ceremony held on June 17. He is now the latest addition to PSG's roster after the club also successfully signed Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi earlier this summer.

PSG is also expected to announce the signing of Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma shortly. He is still with the national team as they get ready to face England in the European Championship final, and an announcement about his transfer will likely be delayed until after the conclusion of the tournament.