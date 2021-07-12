Chelsea FC fans are convinced that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be making the move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Their theory is hinged largely on a social media post by the Norway international.

Haaland's name has been dominating the summer transfer window alongside some of the biggest names in world football. He has been the talk of the town beside the likes of Lionel Messi, who is still awaiting his contract extension with Barcelona, and Sergio Ramos who left Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Borussia Dortmund star has suitors from Europe's top leagues, and the Blues are hoping that they can snatch the striker up this summer, despite the fact that the German club have declared that they have no plans to sell the sought-after player.

Sunglasses and fancy clothes done. ?

Now, back to work with my pals! ?? pic.twitter.com/OEzEbHcmSq — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 10, 2021

Chelsea fans decided to form a far-fetched theory that the footballer's latest Instagram post has dropped clues about his potential move to Chelsea. In the photo, Haaland is seen tending to a cow on a farm. It has nothing to do with football, but the Norwegian is wearing a blue Nike hoodie.

It may only be a coincidence, but Chelsea fans want to believe that he is wearing the club colours in apparel made by the club's kit manufacturer. Hence, a clue that he is moving to Chelsea. Of course, it is all wishful thinking for now, but fans can't help but jump on the possibility.

Last season Haaland scored 41 goals in as many appearances for Borussia Dortmund. Club chief Michael Zorc has insisted that they are planning the coming season with the inclusion of Haaland, but that is not stopping clubs from making attempts to attract the player.

Dortmund will be wise to consider cashing in on the prized striker this summer, or risk losing him for much less at the end of the season. The 20-year-old's release clause of €75million (£64m) will come into play next year, while he is currently valued in the vicinity of £100m.

Earlier this summer, Haaland's father and his agent Mino Raiola were spotted visiting FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, making it clear that while the club does not want to sell, the player himself is open to hearing offers.