Barcelona's ongoing financial issues meant they struggled to make significant additions to their squad in the summer. The Catalan club had to settle for three free transfers and one loan deal as they desperately tried to slash their wage bill and raise revenue through player sales.

Despite struggling to strengthen the first-team, Barcelona did not stop their pursuit of the best young players across Europe. They made a number of additions including transfers of exciting prospects Yusuf Demir and Emre Demir.

Barcelona were also interested in Fabio Blanco, but never made their interest concrete in the summer as the forward left Valencia to join German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. According to Sport, the La Liga giants have reignited their interest and could make another move for the forward when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The 17-year-old signed a two-year deal with the German outfit but is yet to make his debut this season. Despite failing to sign him from Valencia in the summer, the Catalan outfit are hoping they can bring him to the Camp Nou in 2022, either in January or in the summer.

Barcelona are unable to spend money, and therefore will hope to reach an agreement with Eintracht for a loan deal in January with an obligation to buy in the summer. Moreover, in order to save money Barcelona are expected to offer the club a healthy sell on fee and performance based incentives.

Blanco is part of the Spain U18 set up and has formed a strong partnership with La Masia's latest sensation Gavi. The latter, who was with the Barcelona B squad last season, is now part of Ronald Koeman's first-team set up and is one of the most highly rated players at the club.

Barcelona will be hoping to recreate that partnership at the Camp Nou and are also in the process of tying down Gavi to a new long-term deal. However, it remains to be seen if Eintracht will part with Blanco less than one season after they acquired him from Valencia.