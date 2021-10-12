Barcelona may be mired in financial troubles, but they are already looking at bringing in reinforcements either in January or the winter transfer window. The Catalan club are currently in ninth place in the league and have lost both their opening Champions League games.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is high on the Camp Nou wanted list. The England international was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, but their financial issues ensured that they were unable to make any headway.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Sterling's potential arrival in Barcelona is tied with Ousmane Dembele's long-term future at the club. The Frenchman has just eight months remaining on his current deal and is yet to accept Barcelona's offer of an extension.

The La Liga giants are keen to retain Dembele, but could be forced to cash in on the speedy winger in January should he fail to agree a new deal. The club have no intention of allowing him to walk away on a free transfer next summer having spent over £100 million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Antoine Griezmann left the club in the summer and if Dembele follows, there will be a void in Ronald Koeman's attack and the club are keen to see Sterling join Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero in the forward line. City are currently negotiating a new deal with the England forward, but are said to be open to allowing him to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have informally discussed a potential loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent. Sterling is also said to be open to leaving Manchester to join the Catalan club if the opportunity arises next summer.

Dembele's situation is being monitored by a number of top clubs across Europe. According to Mundo Deportivo, Premier League big guns Liverpool are among his admirers and are planning to convince the forward to sign with the Anfield club on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Sterling is not the only player Barcelona want to sign. The La Liga outfit are also keen to bring in a midfielder that can add some physicality to the squad. Georginio Wijnaldum was the club's first choice, but the midfielder chose Paris Saint-Germain instead, while they also saw Ilaix Moriba leave to join Red Bull Leipzig.