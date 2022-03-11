FC Barcelona were expected to have an easy Thursday evening against Turkish side Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash. However, the underdogs held firm and managed to hold the Catalan giants to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana were riding on the crest of a wave as they came into the match fresh from a four-match winning streak. However, Galatasaray knew their strategy and stuck to it. Even Xavi Hernandez's list of new attacking recruits could not blast through the defensive wall that the visitors put up.

Marcao was a stand-out at the back for Galatasaray, but goalkeeper Inaki Pena also worked hard all evening to keep a clean sheet. Memphis Depay had a clear opportunity via a free-kick in the 27th minute, but it was dealt with by the keeper, who is actually on loan from Barcelona.

The Turkish side also had their own chances, with an early one coming from a counter attack. Kerem Akturkoglu penetrated on the left side, weaving past both Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong. Luckily for Barcelona, Eric Garcia was able to put his body between the ball and the net.

A number of changes were made at the half, with Xavi taking off Ferran Torres, Nico Gonzalez and Ronald Araujo in favour of Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique. However, the changes were not enough to help the Catalans find a breakthrough.

Galatasaray continued to play a solid defence, with Sacha Boey and Patrick van Aanholt providing Marcao the support he needed at the back. Barcelona had several opportunities in the second half, but a combined effort by Adama Traore, Pedri, Aubameyang and De Jong only went as far as the post.

In the 78th minute, it appeared as though Galatasaray had taken the lead. To the relief of Barcelona, Van Aanholt was offside before passing the ball to Bafetimbi Gomis, who managed to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The second leg is set to take place next Thursday at the Turk Telekom Arena, and Barcelona will want to come with all guns blazing if they want to avoid Europa League elimination.