Barcelona are considered outsiders in the race for Erling Braut Haaland, one of the most coveted strikers in Europe at the moment. The Catalan club's financial issues are going to hamper their chances when it comes to competing with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, but they do have a trump card that could work in their favour.

Joan Laporta, the Catalan club's president, has made no secret of his desire to take Haaland to the Camp Nou. Despite playing down talks in recent weeks, the club are working behind the scenes to ensure they are in the race when the time comes for the Borussia Dortmund forward to make his decision.

Barcelona are aware that it will take a considerable financial outlay to bring the forward to the Catalan capital. According to Sport, despite the relative low £65 million transfer fee, the entire deal including commissions and wages could cost upwards of £200 million over the next few years.

However, despite Barcelona's financial difficulties, they have a trump card that could help them sign Haaland in the summer - that's Mino Raiola. The Dortmund forward's super agent, who is likely to have a big role to play in his transfer, has a very close relationship with Laporta.

Raiola and Laporta share a close bond, and have held more than one meeting in recent months. The Italian agent is said to want Haaland to move to the Camp Nou in the summer, and has even suggested previously that he could wait one season and join Barcelona in 2023 when their financial situation improves.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been installed as the favourites at the moment owing to the financial muscle they possess, but La Liga giants Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation. Los Blancos are reportedly willing to put up the funds that will be necessary to convince Haaland to pick the Santiago Bernabeu over other interested suitors.