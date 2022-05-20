Barcelona are still skeptical about retaining the services of Ousmane Dembele beyond this summer. The French winger's contract expires on June 30 and despite the Catalan club's best efforts, they have thus far failed to reach an agreement over an extension.

Talks between Dembele's representatives and Barcelona broke down in January after they failed to get a response from the player over their new offer. The La Liga club was open to selling the Frenchman in January but failed to generate interest owing to his contract situation.

It was expected for Dembele to be omitted from the first-team until he left the club in the summer. However, Xavi Hernandez stood by the speedy winger and offered him regular minutes in the second half of the campaign, and that faith was repaid as Dembele assisted 13 goals and scored one to help Barcelona finish second in La Liga.

The Spanish manager is keen to retain the France international's services and has implored the club to reach an agreement. The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta is also keen for Dembele to stay, but admitted that he is being tempted by more lucrative offers from clubs abroad.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Dembele, and will be willing to offer him much more than the Blaugrana. Moreover, he will also receive a hefty signing-on fee when he joins another club on a free transfer, which he will not get should he re-sign with Barcelona.

As per Toni Juanmarti, Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko is expected to have a big say in deciding the Frenchman's future. If the decision is based on the wages on offer, Barcelona are aware that they cannot match other interested suitors.

"I think he wants to stay but there are other very tempting offers that are better than ours. We have already presented an offer to Ousmane, we expect the answer at the beginning of the week," Laporta said. "We made an offer because Xavi, and myself too, love Ousmane."

Laporta confirmed that Barcelona will look to strengthen the right wing position if Dembele decides to leave the club in the summer. Bayern star Serge Gnabry is said to be among players being looked at as potential replacements for the 2018 World Cup winner.