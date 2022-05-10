Xavi Hernandez has reiterated his desire to keep Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou beyond this summer. The French winger's current deal expires on June 30 and as it stands he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer.

Barcelona have been in talks with Dembele and his representatives since early 2021 over a new deal. But talks broke down late last year, and the Catalan giants were prepared to sell the Frenchman during the January transfer window, but failed to find suitors owing to his expiring contract.

Dembele was expected to be banished from the first-team owing to his contract rejection, but Xavi chose to keep him with the squad. The 2018 World Cup winner has impressed since January, and earned regular minutes after forming a potent partnership with January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Xavi remains hopeful that the club reach an agreement with Dembele and he can remain at the Camp Nou in the long-term. However, Barcelona will have to meet the France international's demands, which could be a challenge considering their ongoing financial problems.

"The club know my ideas for next season, talks need to happen. If we can make it happen, it won't be easy, but we'll see. Hopefully, he can stay. I think he can help us. I am convinced he can do so going forwards," Xavi said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes.

"Again, we need to adapt to an economic situation. I don't have any doubts with Ousmane, he generates a lot of danger. He's been unlucky in front of goal but he's been helping the team with his assists. He's a difference maker, perhaps what's been missing is just a goal. I'm very satisfied with him."

Dembele, however, will not be short of suitors with a number of top clubs across Europe already contacting his agent with lucrative offers. PSG, according to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, have made a €17m-per-season offer to take the speedy winger to the Parc des Princes.