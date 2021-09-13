Barcelona's attack could be put under more pressure in the coming weeks after reports emerged about Martin Braithwaite's latest injury setback. The striker asked to be substituted during the Catalan club's win over Getafe with a suspected knee injury, which could now be worse than first feared.

The Denmark international came off the pitch with 74 minutes on the clock against Getafe, but then travelled with his national team during the international break. Braithwaite failed to take the field for his country and returned to Barcelona to continue to be assessed ahead of their upcoming games in La Liga and the Champions League.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Danish forward could now be out for up to three to four months after damaging his patella owing to cartilage wear. The knee injury is being assessed with regards to the striker's need to go under the knife to rectify the issue. The Catalan club are expected to give an official update on Monday.

Braithwaite's long-term absence will leave Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman desperately short in attack, especially since he is already without Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. He will have Luuk de Jong as the only outright center forward with Memphis Depay and youngster Yusuf Demir as his strike partners.

Aguero and Dembele are not expected to be back in action at least until October, while Fati has returned to training, but is not guaranteed to start in the upcoming games. Koeman will hope Depay and attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho can step up and contribute when they face German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Braithwaite took part in a training session on Sunday with the rest of the Barcelona squad, but was unable to complete the full session owing to excruciating pain in the knee. The Dane underwent further medical tests on Sunday, with the extent of the damage yet to be ascertained.