Football Club Barcelona are looking at alternatives as the possibility of signing Cesar Azpilicueta continues to fade. Chelsea are making it difficult for the Catalan club to land the veteran defender on Thomas Tuchel's insistence.

Xavi Hernandez has thus far been focusing on strengthening his forward line. Barcelona have landed blockbuster deals to sign Raphinha from Leeds United and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Catalans are now focusing on strengthening their backline, and Azpilicueta remains high on Xavi's wanted list. The Chelsea skipper is also keen on moving to the Camp Nou, but Tuchel does not want to grant him an easy passage as he still holds a contract until the summer of 2023.

"I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants," Tuchel said, as quoted by The Guardian. "At some point it is about what we want. I made the comparison about how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. I see [Azpilicueta] maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level."

Barcelona are not willing to pay over the odds to land Azpilicueta and are now looking at alternatives to fill the void at right-back. Sergino Dest is Xavi's only recognised option at right-back following Dani Alves' departure and the Spanish coach is keen to bring in cover.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Catalan capital club has three options with one of them being Arsenal's out of favour right-back Hector Bellerin. The Spain international has fallen behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares in north London, and is looking for a way out.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis and has made it clear that he wants to return to the Andalusian club on a permanent basis. Betis, however, do not possess the funds to complete the transfer for the Arsenal full back, which gives Barcelona a way in to engineer a deal.

The La Liga giants have spent upwards of €110 million to sign Raphinha and Lewandowski, and are now seeking cut price deals to sign potential backups. Bellerin is likely to be available on a cut price deal because he only has a year left in his contract.

Moreover, at 27 years old, Barcelona will be getting a player in the prime of his career. The Spaniard prefers a move to Betis, but could be willing to return to the club where he started his career before joining Arsenal in 2011 and progressing through the youth ranks to become a first-team regular.