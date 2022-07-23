Robert Lewandowski successfully forced his exit out of Bayern Munich to join FC Barcelona. He immediately linked up with his new teammates, who are currently in their pre-season tour of the United States. Speaking to Barca TV, he spoke about his mission to give Barcelona fans unspeakable delights this season.

"I want to give Barca fans a lot of joy. I want to make them as happy as they have been, or even more so," he said, as quoted by Marca.

He spoke further about the Culers, who are already showing massive support by snatching up new jerseys with his name set back in Spain. In fact, the club reported a shortage of the letter "W" in their official store as more and more fans try to get their hands on a "Lewandowski" kit.

"They support the team whether things goes well or not. The fans are always there and always try to support the team. This season we will try to give the fans as much joy as possible," he added.

Lewandowski jetted off to the United States as soon as his transfer was completed last weekend. He has been creating a lot of buzz simply for being spotted training with the Barcelona squad and for sitting on the bench during their first pre-season friendly against Inter Miami on Tuesday.

He will get his first chance to give fans happiness on Saturday, when the Catalans face Real Madrid in a "friendly" El Clasico at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Read more Lewandowski set to make Barcelona debut in El Clasico

The European Golden Boot winner is expected to make his debut on the biggest stage against the Blaugrana's eternal rivals. The 33-year-old could not ask for a bigger stage to make his presence known.

The Golden Shoe pic.twitter.com/jqTq9lcyjB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2022

Both clubs will surely be taking the match seriously even though it is technically just a pre-season friendly. Whatever happens, it will be a preview of what to expect next season.

Defending La Liga and Champions League title holders Real Madrid will want to stamp their authority in front of a new-look Barcelona that is creating a lot of hype. Despite being strapped for cash, the club managed to make impressive moves in the transfer market to give Xavi Hernandez his much-needed reinforcements.

The Polish international alone came through a €50m transfer deal with Bayern Munich. Barcelona are in the process of restructuring their finances, and while having a need to service over 1 billion euros in debt, they are also somehow able to splash the cash on the market.

They already thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 earlier this week, but El Clasico will be the true test. It remains to be seen if their investments on the pitch will pay off.