Football Club Barcelona were forced to activate a fourth "economic lever" by selling a further 24.5% of Barca Studios to raise €100 million to register four of their five summer arrivals. Despite swimming in debt, the Catalan club are continuing their spending spree with Bernardo Silva next on their radar.

The Spanish club has already spent a combined €160 million to sign Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this summer. Barcelona activated three "economic levers" to fund the moves, and a fourth was activated to register most of the new arrivals before the start of the new La Liga season.

Xavi Hernandez wants to bring in another midfield playmaker,with Manchester City's Silva top of his wanted list. The Portugal international is seen as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who Barcelona are desperately trying to offload owing to his high wages.

City skipper Kevin de Bruyne has told the Catalan giants to forget signing Silva, who he believes will remain at the Etihad Stadium this season. Even Pep Guardiola made it clear that he has no interest in allowing the former AS Monaco midfielder to leave the club.

"He knows, I think he's very loved," De Bruyne said, as quoted on Goal. "The way that I see it, I think that he will be here, so there's nothing that I'm worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year."

Silva was non-committal when asked about his future with City, stating that he was happy, while hinting that he will be ready to accept a move if it happens this summer. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the 28-year-old is "crazy" for a move to the Camp Nou.

It is being reported that Silva will visit the Catalan capital in the coming days to search for a new house - indicating that negotiations over a move is well under way. The Premier League champions rubbished recent reports claiming they had reached an agreement with Barcelona over a €80 million (£67.5m) deal for the midfielder.

While Guardiola is not keen to see Silva leave, the Spanish manager has made it clear previously that he will not stand in the way of a player that wants to leave. However, City are unlikely to budge on their asking price, which is said to be around €94.5 million (£80m).