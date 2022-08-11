Football Club Barcelona may be in financial ruin and struggling to register their new signings, but there remains no question about their ability to lure top players. Despite struggling to raise funds, the Catalans are continuing their pursuit of Xavi Hernandez's top targets.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is the latest to open the door to joining the Camp Nou outfit this summer. Barcelona are long time admirers of the Portugal international, and see him as the ideal replacement for Frenkie de Jong if they can convince the Dutch midfielder to leave this month.

The Netherlands international is among the highest earners at the club, and FC Barcelona are keen to offload him. Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to meet the Catalan giants' £67 million valuation, but De Jong has no interest in bringing his time at the Camp Nou to a close.

The La Liga club's inability to move the Dutchman has not only seen them struggle to register their new signings, but it has also stalled their pursuit of Silva. It was recently reported that Barcelona had reached an agreement with City over a deal for the Portuguese star, but it was quickly rubbished by the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola remains a big admirer of Silva, and is keen to keep him at the Etihad Stadium beyond this summer. However, with the former AS Monaco midfielder hinting that he is open to joining the Catalan capital club, the Spanish coach could sanction the move if Barcelona meet their £80 million valuation.

"I've always said that I'm happy here but I have no idea what's going to happen," Silva said, as quoted by ESPN.

"We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

The 28-year-old started 33 of the 38 games in the Premier League last season, but began this season on the bench as City beat West Ham United 2-0 last Sunday. Silva is unlikely to push for a transfer, but it is clear that he will accept a move if Barcelona raise funds and make a formal offer.