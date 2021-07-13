Barcelona are open to selling Antoine Griezmann this summer as they look to raise funds and slash their inflated wage bill. The Catalan club are keen to expedite his sale in order to ensure they can announce Lionel Messi's deal at the earliest.

Griezmann is aware of Barcelona's intention to offload him this summer and the France international is ready to find a new home. There is interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea, but the Camp Nou star is thought to prefer a return to former club Atletico Madrid instead.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are reluctant to sanction a move to La Liga rivals Atletico. The proposal on the table from the reigning Spanish champions is said to include an offer of a player exchange along with a fee as they are also unlikely to be able to pay Griezmann's current valuation.

The Catalan giants are currently not interested in acquiring any player from Atletico. Moreover, Barcelona have absolutely no intention to strengthen their direct rival, especially after being burned by allowing Luis Suarez to join the Madrid-based outfit last summer.

The Uruguayan came back to haunt his former club after he went on to star for Atletico last season. He finished as their top scorer as they pipped both Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga title.

The Catalan giants were not only criticised for allowing one of their best players to join a rival but for also paying part of his wages through the course of the campaign. It will be a similar proposal from Atletico for Griezmann, whose €25 million a year wages will be beyond the La Liga champions' means.

Barcelona are hoping that clubs from England - United and Chelsea - firm up their interest, which will be the ideal scenario for the Camp Nou outfit. Serie A giants Juventus have also shown interest in Griezmann, but will only make a move if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Turin this summer.