The Football Club Barcelona-Frenkie de Jong saga continues to drag on, with the midfielder digging his heels in to remain at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club are desperate to either sell him or convince him to accept a pay cut, but have been warned against pressuring the player.

While Xavi Hernandez has praised the Dutch midfielder, he is subtly making it clear that he will not get regular game time this season. De Jong has failed to start in either of Barcelona's pre-season games against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been trying to convince the Netherlands international to take a pay cut or accept Manchester United's offer on the table. De Jong remains unconvinced by both options, especially since Barcelona already owe him €17 million in deferred payments.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barcelona against forcing De Jong to take a pay cut or leave the club. "The players cannot be split from the team or pressured - it's what collective agreement, the Law, reason, ethics mark," Tebas said, as per Fabrizio Romano. "From there, Barcelona knows the rules and the responsibilities."

As it stands, the Red Devils have an agreement with Barcelona to sign the €75 million-rated midfielder, but he is not keen to move to Old Trafford. Xavi is ready to count on him for the upcoming campaign, but remains adamant about the player taking a wage cut.

De Jong's hefty salary will cause Barcelona problems when it comes to registering new players. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are yet to be registered with La Liga, and as of now the duo is not eligible to play the club's first game of the new season.

The Camp Nou outfit, however, is not holding back and continues to splash the cash. Jules Kounde is set to be the club's next big signing of the summer. The Sevilla defender is expected to arrive in a deal worth over €50 million, taking the club's overall financial outlay to over €150 million for three players.