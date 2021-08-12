Martin Braithwaite is ready to leave Barcelona this summer but wants time to find the best club rather than accept the first offer on the table. The Catalan outfit are clear that he has no future at the Camp Nou and are hoping to get his wages off the books at the earliest.

The Denmark international still has three years to run on his current deal with Barcelona, and is in no rush to decide his future. Braithwaite is also not short of suitors with, West Ham United keen to sign him with an offer already on the table for the striker to sign.

According to Sport, Braithwaite is open to moving to England but he is waiting for Tottenham Hotspur and the outcome of Harry Kane's potential move to Manchester City. The England skipper has been linked with a £120 million move to the Premier League champions, but there has been no movement thus far with Spurs chief Daniel Levy holding out for close to £150 million.

The Danish forward, who is valued at around €15 million (£12.7m), is aware that the north London club will need to sign at least two forwards to fill the void left by the 2021 Golden Boot winner. Braithwaite's impressive showing at the European Championship has put him in good stead and is among the candidates that Spurs could look at should Kane depart this summer.

Barcelona are keen to sell Braithwaite as he does not feature in manager Ronald Koeman's plans, but the striker has asked for more time with the hope that there is a vacancy at Spurs. Despite the offer from West Ham, he is said to fancy their London rivals, who can offer him European football albeit the lowest form in the Europa Conference League.

However, any move to Spurs will hinge on Kane's future, which looks increasingly like he could remain with his boyhood club after City baulked at the price tag. If the England international remains in north London, then Braithwaite's only option will be West Ham, who are likely to offer him regular game time, something that is not guaranteed if he remains at the Camp Nou.