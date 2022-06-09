Barcelona signed Ferran Torres for €55 million plus add-ons from Manchester City during the January transfer window earlier this year. The Spanish winger spent time with Valencia in La Liga prior to his move to England, and revealed that Real Madrid also showed interest in his services.

The 22-year-old made just over 40 appearances in his two years with the reigning Premier League champions, contributing 16 goals and four assists. He was hotly pursued by the Catalan giants, who made him their number one target during the January transfer window.

Initially, City were reluctant to let him leave, with Pep Guardiola rating him highly. However, Torres was keen to join Xavi Hernandez's revolution at the Camp Nou, and got his wish after Barcelona agreed to meet the English club's valuation of the player.

Torres came up through the ranks at Valencia, logging 97 appearances for the first team at his boyhood club. He joined City in a €35 million deal in 2020, but has now revealed that he was also pursued by Barcelona's arch rivals Real during his younger days.

The Spain international feels he made the right decision in turning down the Madrid giants to remain with Valencia. He was keen to play regularly, and feels his decision has been vindicated, especially since he is now a regular with the national team as well.

"When I was young I had various offers from Real Madrid," Torres said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

"I thought it was not the moment for different reasons. It was at the World Cup, I came up to the Valencia first team and I thought I would have more minutes with Valencia. I think it went well."

Torres will hope to get back to his best next season after a subdued second-half of the season following his move to Barcelona. The Spaniard made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants finding the net six times and registering a further six assists.

The wide forward, who can also play as a number nine, could be joined by Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou next season. Despite signing Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, Xavi is keen to bring in a top quality forward, and there are few better than the Poland international.