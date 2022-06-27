Bernardo Silva was always Football Club Barcelona's top choice to replace Frenkie de Jong, but the Catalan club have identified an alternative if they fail to lure the Portugal international. De Jong has been linked with a move away form the Camp Nou, with Manchester United being touted as his next destination.

Xavi Hernandez remains a big admirer of the Netherlands international, who has been a regular starter since joining from Ajax in 2020. The Spanish coach is not keen to offload De Jong, but understands that the club's economic situation takes precedence this summer.

FC Barcelona are mired in financial problems and are in a dire need to raise funds and slash their wage bill. The La Liga giants are aware that they will need to offload players with a high market value in order to aid their summer spending.

De Jong is valued at €70 million by Barcelona and the Red Devils are ready to test their resolve with a €65 million offer in the coming days. The Premier League giants are expected to reach an agreement with their European rivals allowing them to foray into the market.

Manchester City's Silva remains Xavi's top target to replace De Jong, but the Premier League champions' €80 million valuation is expected to prove too high for the cash strapped club. According to Barca Blaugranes, Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler has emerged as a potential alternative for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona's top priorities this summer are Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. Xavi has informed club president Joan Laporta to prioritise a deal for the duo once they raise funds through the sale of BLM and the club's future TV rights.

Lewandowski and Kounde, who are both keen to move to the Camp Nou this summer, are expected to cost a combined €110 million. The cost is expected to rise, with the wages and bonuses pencilled in for both the players.

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to set aside a further €80 million to sign Silva from City, which could see them pursue a move for Soler. The Spain international impressed with Valencia this past season, scoring 12 goals and assisting five from central midfield.

Atletico Madrid are said to be in pole position to sign him, with Juventus also monitoring the player. However, Barcelona's entry into the race is certain to pique the midfielder's interest, who has just one year remaining on his current deal with Valencia.

Soler's contract situation could see him become available for a bargain price well lower than Silva's €80 million valuation. Valencia are expected to offer the midfielder a new deal, but will have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next summer.