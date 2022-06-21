Football Club Barcelona can go ahead with their summer transfer plans after the board accepted terms over the 49.9% sale of merchandising arm BLM and 25% of their TV rights. Xavi Hernandez was given the good news by club president Joan Laporta with the manager then demanding two players on priority.

The Catalan club, who are mired in financial issues, are expected to get a major cash injection - around €600-€700 million - in the coming years. It will help the club clear its debt, while also injecting cash into the transfer market to sign their top targets.

Xavi has made signing a top quality centre-forward and a centre-back a priority this summer. Barcelona have already landed Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, while also signing forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January.

Despite the trio's arrival, the Spanish coach, according to AS, has told Laporta of his desire to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Sevilla's Jules Kounde. Xavi wants the club to prioritise the duo over all their other transfer targets.

Lewandowski, Europe's top marksman, will reinvigorate the La Liga side's forward line, while Kounde is being touted as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. The former has pleaded with Bayern to sanction his move to the Camp Nou despite their insistence that he honour the final year on his contract.

Kounde, meanwhile, is also open to a move away from Sevilla with a number of clubs courting the France international. Chelsea are among his biggest admirers and are expected to fight Barcelona for his signature.

The Spanish giants will need to splash the cash to land both of Xavi's top targets. Bayern is expected to demand close to €50 million for the veteran forward, which the Catalan outfit are willing to meet. However, Kounde is rated at €80 million by the Andalusian club, which is likely to prove too much for the cash-strapped club.

Barcelona sporting director Matheu Alemany is hoping to drive the price down by offering players as part of the deal. Sergino Dest has been mentioned on a number of occasions, with Sevilla happy to accept the United States defender.

Apart from Lewandowski and Kounde, Barcelona also have a number of other players on their wanted list. However, they are expected to be frugal in their spending once their two main targets are acquired and will not bow down to selling clubs' demands.

Leeds United's Raphinha was in Xavi's wanted list, but the Premier League club's €65 million valuation has stalled any potential move. Barcelona are unwilling to offer more than €40 million for the Brazilian, which has given the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur the edge.

Bernardo Silva is another player that Xavi admires, but his arrival at the Camp Nou will depend on the future of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is wanted by Manchester United, but the Red Devils are reluctant to meet Barcelona's €80 million valuation of the player.