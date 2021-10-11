Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has poured cold water on any speculation linking the Catalan club with a big money move for Erling Braut Haaland next summer. The Norway striker is expected to be one of the hottest players on the market in 2022 and a number of top clubs from across Europe are on his trail.

The La Liga club find themselves in financial turmoil owing to all the over-spending in recent seasons. Barcelona were unable to spend a single penny this summer, settling for three free transfers and a loan deal while also losing club talisman Lionel Messi and 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta expects the club to be in a better situation, while CEO Ferran Reverter offered hope by suggesting that the club could make big signings by next summer. However, Yuste has made it clear that their main focus will be on putting down a stable foundation before spending big on new players.

"I prefer to be governed by the principle of prudence. We come from a situation of a huge economic crisis, therefore prudence," Yuste said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "I do not see Haaland [signing] happening now. From now to next year we will see what the situation is and what we can do in terms of signings."

"First we have to lay the foundations of a house that we have found in ruins, so let's focus first on fortifying it."

A number of Barcelona's top players have agreed pay cuts to help the club slash their wage bill and clear some of its debt. Yuste is keen to first ensure the players and staff at the club are looked after before going after the best, which he is hopeful will be possible in the near future.

"Let's feed those at home first and then we'll see what else we can do, without losing sight of the fact that we always want to have the best, and Haaland is one of the best in the world," he added.

Haaland is almost certain to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, and will be available for a bargain £64 million. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are on his trail, with a number of other clubs also expected to join the race for his signature.