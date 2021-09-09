Real Madrid are looking to reignite the Galacticos Era yet again and have earmarked a plethora of signings for next summer. On Los Blancos' list are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Paul Pogba.

French sensation Mbappe remains top of the list, and he could be signed as soon as January after they failed with a €200m (£171.7m) bid on transfer deadline day last month. The 22-year-old has made no secret of his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and with less than a year remaining on his current deal, Paris Saint-Germain could be forced to cash in when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Pogba, on the other hand, is expected to arrive on a free transfer, with the Manchester United midfielder dithering from signing a new deal with his current employers. PSG are also keen to sign the in-demand midfielder, but Pogba is said to prefer a move to Spain, to fulfil his dream of donning the white jersey of the Madrid giants.

According to AS, Lewandowski is only an alternative for Real, with the primary target being Borussia Dortmund hitman Haaland. They are keen to bring the Norwegian striker to the Spanish capital next summer, when he will be available for a bargain £75 million. However, if they lose out to another club, they are expected to prioritise the Poland international as an alternative.

Lewandowski did indicate that he is looking for a new challenge after winning the lot with Bayern Munich. The Polish forward will be 34 years old next summer, and therefore will not be a long-term project for Real, who will be keen to buy players that provide value in the long-term rather than short-term impact.

With the long-term plan in view, according to the Daily Mail, they are also looking at a young forward plying his trade in England. He is certainly not in the league of Mbappe and Haaland, but has been making waves in the Championship this season.

Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho has attracted the interest from not only Real, but also a number of top clubs in England. The former England U18 international, who plays in the attacking midfield role, has started all of Fulham's games this season contributing three goals and an assist in five appearances.

The 19-year-old remains a key part of Marco Silva's plans as he targets promotion with Fulham, but Carvalho's contract situation could see him leave Craven Cottage as early as January. The attacker's contract expires in 2022 and he is yet to commit his long-term future to the west London club, which could force them to cash in when the transfer window reopens in 2022.

Real are expected to be among the clubs queuing up for his signature, but will face competition from most of the big clubs in England, who are also monitoring his progress.