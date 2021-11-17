Barcelona's hopes of seeing the back of Philippe Coutinho have been dashed, with the midfielder ready to snub any opportunity to leave the club when the winter transfer window opens in January. The Brazilian is keen to stay at Camp Nou at least until the summer, before both parties can find an appropriate solution.

The 30-year-old former Liverpool midfielder is the club's highest earner, but does not back that up with the necessary performances. Coutinho has failed to realise the same form that earned him a club-record move to Barcelona in 2018 from the English Premier League.

Coutinho looked to be getting back to his best last season, but an injury ensured he sat out the second half of the campaign, and he is yet to get up to speed this year. The recently sacked Ronald Koeman was hoping to reignite his confidence with regular game time, but his sacking has left Coutinho's place in the squad in limbo under Xavi Hernandez.

The newly appointed Barcelona boss is keen to assess all the players at his disposal, but the general view is that the Catalan club want to offload the Brazil international sooner rather than later. However, according to Spanish publication Sport, it will not be in January as the midfielder has made up his mind that he will not end his stint in Catalunya midway through the campaign.

Coutinho is adamant to remain at the Camp Nou until next summer before making a decision on his future. The Brazilian does have a lucrative offer to leave in January, with the Daily Mail reporting that the newly acquired Newcastle United are keen on bringing Coutinho back to English shores.

The Tyneside club is expected to splash the cash after becoming the richest club in England after being taken over the by the Saudi Arabia backed Public Investment Fund. However, Coutinho is expected to reject any advances from the club that is currently tied with bottom club Norwich City in the Premier League relegation zone.