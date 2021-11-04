Newcastle United could soon become a home for more than a few fallen greats with a number of top players, who are now struggling to find their best form, being linked with Tyneside club. Philippe Coutinho is the latest to be linked with a return to the Premier League to join the Saudi owned club.

Barcelona tried to offload the Brazilian midfielder in the summer but were unable to find a club that will take aboard Coutinho and his enormous wages. Moreover, the former Liverpool star was coming back from a long-term injury absence, which saw clubs reluctant to take a risk on the attacking midfielder.

Coutinho looked to be reviving his Barcelona career under Ronald Koeman, but the Dutchman's sacking has seen the Brazil international return to the bench under temporary boss Sergi Barjuan. It does not look like his situation will improve, with a number of players currently ahead of the 30-year-old in the pecking order.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona will again look to offload Coutinho when the winter transfer window opens in January. Newcastle are said to be interested in the Brazilian, who could become the Premier League club's first marquee signing following the takeover by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund.

It is unclear what kind of transfer fee Barcelona will accept for their club-record £145 million signing. the report claims that the Catalan giants will accept a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent at a later date.

The Geordie club are expected to make a number of changes in the coming months starting with a new manager. Newcastle sacked Steve Bruce, but are yet to appoint a new full-time coach with Unai Emery the latest to reject their proposal to take over from temporary boss Graeme Jones.

Newcastle were also linked with a move for former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the Belgian has fallen down the pecking order, and the Spanish giants could look to cut their losses and get his salary off their wage bill.