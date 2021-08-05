Barcelona could be the beneficiaries of Manchester City potentially signing Jack Grealish this week, as it means the English club will have to offload some players to balance their books. Bernardo Silva is a player that is of interest to the Spanish club and could become available in the coming days.

The Catalan club had enquired about the Portugal international's availability earlier in the summer, but it was with regards to a swap deal, which was rejected by City. However, Barcelona's precarious financial situation could now see them miss out with Atletico Madrid ready to pounce if Silva is made available.

The La Liga giants are struggling to cut down their wage bill, which has seen them fail to re-sign Lionel Messi and register some of their other new signings. They are currently prioritising offloading a number of first-team stars before they can again consider making additions.

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese forward has been earmarked as a priority by the La Liga clubs if he is allowed to leave the Etihad this summer. Grealish, who is expected to sign for City in a £100 million deal this weekend, is likely to see Silva struggle to get regular game time.

Moreover, the Premier League champions will look to bring in some funds if they want to continue their spending spree with Tottenham Hotspur's £120 million-rated forward Harry Kane also on their radar. Diego Simeone is a big fan of Silva and will certainly fight Barcelona for his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old winger is also said to prefer a move to Spain if he is forced to leave City this summer. Silva's first preference will be to join Barcelona, but he is also expected to accept a move to the reigning La Liga champions.

The main issue facing the two La Liga teams will be the fee demanded by City. The top clubs in Spain are strapped for cash and the Manchester club is said to want a permanent move rather than a loan. City value Silva at around €40-€50 million, which is likely to be too high for either side at the moment.