US president Donald Trump's son Barron's Trump's school St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, will not fully reopen in the fall, an announcement on its website said. This news comes at a time when the president has been pushing for schools to resume classes this fall.

The private school said it was planning to conduct online classes or switch over to a hybrid model. This arrangement would allow students come to return to the campus in shifts and some could be remote, because of virus outbreak. The 14-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump, Barron started attending the school after he moved to Washington, D.C.

The school announced this week that while the final decision will come on Monday, Aug. 10, however it is planning not to fully reopen its campus in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first day of school is set to begin on Sept. 8. After the outbreak started, the school shut down and switched to online learning in the spring.

"We are hopeful that public health conditions will support our implementation of the hybrid model in the fall," a letter from St. Andrew's Episcopal School to the parents said. The school also told parents that it is "continuing to pay close attention to current guidance from state and county health officials, as well as the CDC, as the health status of our region evolves."

On Wednesday, at the coronavirus task force briefing Trump said that he had "no problem" with his son Barron and his grandchildren returning to school full-time. The president and his office has been pushing for nationwide reopening of schools full-time in the fall.

Ivanka Trump's children attend the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation's Capital, in DC. But, the school has not made a decision for the fall, reports The New York Times.

In early July, in an interview with CBS News, POTUS told that that schools are making a "terrible decision" if they decide to continue with distance learning in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on reopening was revised after it faced criticism from the president. CDC argued that schools should reopen in the fall, despite "mixed evidence about whether returning to school results in increased transmission or outbreaks" of COVID-19.

However, now Trump softened his stance and agreed that schools in areas with spiking coronavirus may need to delay their in-person classes. He also threatened to pull federal government funding.