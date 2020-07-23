Mary Trump, who recently released a book on her uncle Donald Trump labelling him a "narcissist," has now claimed that the United States President "demonstrates sociopathic tendencies."

While promoting her memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Mary Trump claimed that Donald Trump is capable of doing "heartless things."

When Stephen Colbert asked Mary if she believes the US President has the same "sociopathic tendencies" as his father, Fred Trump, Mary said: "Donald has so many pathologies and they're so complex."

TONIGHT! In a late night exclusive, @StephenAtHome sits down with President Trump's niece, @MaryLTrump, who provides insight into what she describes as the President's disturbing pathologies. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RM621jvxdW — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 23, 2020

Mary said that it is "difficult to tease out exactly what's going on without testing." The trained psychologist went on to say that her uncle is evidently "comfortable doing heartless things," and "clearly doesn't seem to be interested in empathy."

"So I think it's safe to say, sure, he demonstrates sociopathic tendencies. I think it's safe to say he's not high-functioning at all. That's something that should give every person in this country pause," the 55-year-old said.

The author also suggested that the POTUS wouldn't have been able to function in the real words on his own, claiming that a "crucial reason that he's gotten as far as he has is because he's continually protected by, what I consider, institutions." She described the 74-year-old as someone who has always had his "needs taken care of," adding, "he's never been held accountable. He's been protected from his failures and he's been allowed to fail upward spectacularly."

When the late-night show host asked the bestselling author how does it feel to have her uncle as the President of the United States, she described it as "awful." She said that him being elected in the Oval Office was "one of the worst nights" of her life. Mary also said that even though he has become a recognised name in entertainment, business, and now politics, she only considers him her uncle and calls him "Donald."

"It's still very difficult for me to wrap my head around it. It's awful honestly," Mary said, adding "I have a better handle of it now. But I'd say for the first two years, everyday of my life there would be this moment where I'd remember and just be horrified all over again."