Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, ousted ten months ago after decades of authoritarian rule, was reportedly poisoned while living in exile in Moscow.

The 59-year-old, who was granted asylum in Russia by President Vladimir Putin, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but is now said to be stable.

Syrian activists have accused Russia of complicity in the suspected assassination attempt, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Assad was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The poisoning claims have not been independently verified, and neither Russian officials nor Assad's family have commented publicly.

Reports of Poisoning in Moscow

Early reports, still unverified, claim Assad was admitted to a Moscow hospital after suffering acute breathing difficulties. Only his brother, Maher Assad, was allowed to visit him during treatment, under heavy security measures.

The incident has raised questions over his safety in Russia, where he has largely remained out of public view since arriving late last year.

Russia Rejects Syria's Extradition Demand

The new authorities in Damascus have demanded Assad's extradition to face charges, but Moscow has refused.

Putin personally granted political asylum to Assad, his family, and senior regime figures after rebels seized Damascus. Russian intelligence services are believed to be keeping the former dictator under strict watch.

Assad Family's Life in Moscow

Assad's London-born wife, Asma al-Assad, and their three adult children are reportedly living with him in Moscow.

The family is rumoured to have purchased more than 20 luxury apartments worth over £30 million, drawing from hidden assets to maintain their lifestyle in exile.

Asma, who has been battling an aggressive form of leukaemia, is said to be receiving treatment in Russia.

Escape from Damascus

Rebel forces discovered secret tunnels beneath the Assad family's mansion in Damascus, believed to have been used during their flight from Syria.

Flight tracking data suggested a Russian military aircraft left Latakia hours before Assad arrived in Moscow, fuelling speculation about how he was smuggled out.

The Assad Dynasty's Wealth and Power

The Assad family's rule over Syria spanned nearly six decades before collapsing in last year's civil war offensive.

Despite exile, their estimated fortune remains vast, with the US Department of State estimating that the Assad family is worth $2bn. Their wealth is reportedly concealed in numerous accounts, shell companies, offshore tax havens, and real estate portfolios.

For now, Assad's health remains under close guard, with uncertainty surrounding his future in Moscow.