New South Wales Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders has resigned less than three years after taking the job. His decision came one day after his 19 year old daughter Charlie appeared in a documentary about the adult industry. Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh was elected unopposed as the new leader, becoming the first Sikh leader of the NSW Nationals.

Mr Saunders told colleagues on 17 November that he was stepping down to prioritise family. The timing has prompted speculation about a link to his daughter's appearance in the documentary, which his office strongly denies.

The Documentary That Dominated Headlines

Charlie Saunders, who also goes by Willow Ray or Willow Rae, debuted this week as a star of Spicy Summer. The six part online reality show follows OnlyFans creators and was filmed in Sydney's eastern suburbs in September and October.

In the first episode, aired on 16 November, Charlie told viewers she began producing adult content at 18. She said she had been a faceless creator until now and that TikTok influenced her decision to join OnlyFans. She described being bullied in high school in regional NSW, which led to depression and feelings of low self worth.

The Resignation: Timing or Coincidence?

A spokesperson for Mr Saunders told The Australian that the resignation was unrelated to the documentary. Party chairman Rick Colless said the announcement came as a surprise and noted that Mr Saunders had wanted more time with his unwell mother and had been spending long periods away from home. Reports state several family members are dealing with serious illness. Sources said the family fully supports Charlie and that Mr Saunders was aware she planned to appear in a reality programme.

In a public statement he said leading the NSW Nationals had been an honour but it was the right time to step back and focus on family and personal wellbeing.

Who Is Dugald Saunders?

Dugald William Saunders, 52, entered the NSW Parliament in 2019 as the member for Dubbo. Before politics he worked for nearly three decades in broadcasting, including as a commentator at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and as an ABC presenter in Dubbo. He later served as Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Western New South Wales. He became leader of the NSW Nationals in May 2023 after defeating Paul Toole.

Opposition Leader Mark Speakman praised his fairness and intelligence. Federal Nationals MP Wes Fang said the leadership was one of the toughest roles in the Parliament and understood why Mr Saunders felt it was time to step aside.

Understanding the NSW Nationals

The NSW Nationals are the state branch of the National Party and traditionally represent rural and regional voters. They have partnered with the Liberal Party in an unbroken Coalition since 1927. The party moved into opposition after the 2023 election.

The change comes after internal turmoil over federal and state decisions to drop net zero targets. The next state election is due by March 2027. Although there were quiet concerns about Mr Saunders' leadership there were no plans for a challenge.

The New Leader: Gurmesh Singh

Gurmesh Singh has represented Coffs Harbour since 2019 and previously served as Nationals Whip and in several shadow portfolios. He comes from a family with a long agricultural history and worked as a blueberry and macadamia farmer before entering politics. Party figures say he has full support heading into the next election.