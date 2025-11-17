Japan's Sakurajima volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion, blasting a towering 4,400-metre ash plume into the sky and triggering ashfall alerts across Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki.

The powerful overnight eruption from the Minamidake crater renewed fears surrounding one of Japan's most active and closely watched volcanoes, though authorities confirmed no injuries or structural damage.

Sakurajima Volcano Eruption Sends Ash 4.4km High

The Japan eruption occurred at 12.57am local time and marked Sakurajima's highest ash plume in over a year. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, volcanic rocks were thrown as far as the fifth station, a stark reminder of the volcano's explosive potential.

The Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre confirmed that the Sakurajima ash cloud reached flight level 80, roughly 8,000 feet, drifting east across Kyushu. Satellite readings later showed dense ash but did not fully capture the plume's scale due to cloud interference.

Ashfall Warnings Across Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki

Ashfall forecasts were immediately issued for communities surrounding Kagoshima Bay. Residents were urged to remain indoors during the heaviest ashfall, protect water supplies and wear masks when outside.

Despite the size of the ash plume, emergency officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage, crediting Japan's robust monitoring and preparedness systems. Sakurajima remains under alert level 3, restricting access to the volcano but allowing observation from safe distances.

Flights Disrupted as Ash Reaches Southern Japan's Airspace

Airlines operating across southern Japan experienced flight disruptions as the Sakurajima eruption sent ash drifting through parts of Kyushu's airspace. Several flights departing from and arriving in the region were delayed or cancelled, though Japan's aviation colour code remains at 'nil', signalling no immediate escalation for aircraft.

Pilots were instructed to review updated ash advisories to avoid dangerous visibility and engine-related hazards associated with volcanic ash clouds.

The Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan erupted early Sunday morning, with plumes rising up to 4,400 meters above the summit crater.



This is the recording of the initial moments of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/Wm5lvw1ITX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 16, 2025

🚨🇯🇵 SAKURAJIMA VOLCANO ERUPTS ASHFALL DISRUPTS FLIGHTS IN KYUSHU



Japan’s highly active Sakurajima volcano erupted three times early Sunday, sending a massive ash plume up to 4.4 km into the sky near Kagoshima in southern Kyushu.



🔹The Japan Meteorological Agency warned ash… pic.twitter.com/CjykI7Hn1N — Info Room (@InfoR00M) November 16, 2025

Why Sakurajima Is One of Japan's Most Dangerous Volcanoes

Sakurajima, once an island before a massive 1914 eruption fused it to Kyushu, sits within the Aira Caldera — a vast volcanic depression formed around 22,000 years ago. It is considered one of Japan's most active volcanoes, erupting frequently and emitting ash plumes that are often captured by NASA's satellite systems.

NASA notes that Sakurajima is monitored constantly because of its proximity to Kagoshima City and its long history of explosive activity. The volcano spans roughly 50 kilometres in circumference and dominates the landscape of Kagoshima Bay.

Monitoring Intensifies After Latest Eruption

Local authorities and Japan Meteorological Agency experts continue to monitor volcanic tremors, gas emissions and ash dispersion to assess the risk of further Sakurajima eruptions. Officials advise residents to prepare for possible additional ashfall and follow safety instructions, particularly regarding outdoor exposure and air quality.

Sakurajima's latest eruption reinforces why it remains one of the most watched volcanoes in the world. Its towering plume, widespread ashfall and disruption to flights serve as a stark reminder of the region's volatile geology — and the importance of Japan's round-the-clock surveillance of its most powerful volcanoes.