Russian YouTuber and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, currently detained in the Philippines, has reportedly taken part in a baptism ceremony while in custody.

Images published on the official Taguig City Jail Male Dormitory Facebook page show inmates being baptised during a Father's Day religious programme in June 2025. One blurred-out figure bears a strong resemblance to Zdorovetskiy, who has been held at the facility since April.

The photograph has sparked speculation that the controversial vlogger may be undergoing a personal transformation. It comes after his lawyer said Zdorovetskiy had 'found his faith' while in detention and was seeking forgiveness.

Baptism Event at Taguig City Jail

On 15 June 2025, the Taguig City Jail Male Dormitory, under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), hosted a Father's Day seminar titled Fatherhood Anchored in Christ. According to the jail's official Facebook post, the programme included a talk on Christian values led by Pastor Lodegario Tomenio Jr. and concluded with a water baptism for inmates who 'desired to publicly declare their newfound faith in Christ'.

Photographs accompanying the post show several men taking part. Among them is a bearded man with blurred facial features who strongly resembles Zdorovetskiy. Although the jail did not name him directly, the visual likeness, combined with confirmation that he is being held at the facility, has led many observers to conclude he was among those baptised.

Shift in Public Image

Zdorovetskiy rose to international prominence through prank videos that often drew controversy for their extreme or offensive nature. His YouTube channel attracted millions of followers, including in the UK, where clips of his stunts circulated widely on social media.

In April 2025, he was arrested in Pasay City and charged with three counts of unjust vexation, according to the Philippine News Agency. He was later moved into BJMP custody, where he will remain until his cases are resolved. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has said deportation will not proceed until those matters conclude.

Earlier this month, Zdorovetskiy's lawyer was quoted saying that their client had 'found his faith' and was actively seeking forgiveness. The apparent baptism has added weight to claims that he may be attempting to reshape his public image.

Blessed for the opportunity to show these people how much Jesus loves them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KYGM7CcEWj — VitalyTheGoat🐐 (@vitalyzdtv) March 31, 2025

Enjoy jail time dum kent — Quinn Nguyen (@Quinnliquid) April 7, 2025

Why no one posting this part just bad part where he gone too far?? its very interesting even tho looks like set up for that long time in jail, but still did great things for locals too... — 2_SIMPLE (@crupyface) April 23, 2025

Scepticism and Legal Challenges

Despite the symbolism of baptism, legal experts note that it will have no bearing on the cases before the courts. If convicted, Zdorovetskiy faces potential prison sentences ranging from 18 months to 24 years, depending on the outcomes of multiple charges.

Reactions online have also shown scepticism. One Facebook user commented, 'He'll do anything to get out. There's a point system if you join religious groups, work for the mayor or commandant, or help as a tutor for a school certificate. You can get time off your sentence, but only after conviction. He hasn't even gone to trial yet.'

For now, the Facebook post offers the clearest evidence that Zdorovetskiy has taken part in a baptism while behind bars. Combined with his lawyer's statement, it suggests a possible shift in direction for the once-controversial YouTuber. Whether this represents a lasting change or simply a symbolic moment remains uncertain, as his future ultimately depends on the decisions of the Philippine courts.