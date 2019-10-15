The Batman Robert Pattinson has finally found his Catwoman in Zoe Kravitz, after a rigorous testing process where Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez and Kravitz read lines with Pattinson.

Catwoman is one of the highest-profile members of the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery. The testing process for the upcoming Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. movie occurred over the first week of October, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Selina Kyle better known as Catwoman is a deadly combination of one of Batman's classic foes and one of his longest-lasting loves. Zoe Kravitz is now all set to play the cat burglar and use the whip. The news comes years after the actress was denied an audition for "The Dark Knight Rises" because they were not "going urban". The role was later portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer are the actresses who earlier donned the Catwoman's suit.

The "Big Little Lies" actress has earlier also worked with Warners as Leta Lestrange in the studio's Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts spinoffs. Interestingly, this is not the first time Kravitz will land in Catwoman's shoes either. She had earlier given her voice to Catwoman's character in the animated "The Lego Batman Movie".

Congratulations have already started pouring in for the 30-year-old actress and step-father Jason Momoa was among the first ones to wish her on bagging the role. The "Game of Thrones" actor is brimming with pride over the news and took to Instagram to share a special message for Zoe.

"I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear," the 40-year-old wrote along with a throwback picture of him and Kravitz.

The Matt Reeves' directorial features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Jonah Hill as the antagonist. The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021. The production will begin in January 2020 in London.