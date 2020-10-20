Warner Bros.' highly anticipated "The Batman" is back in production after months of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will feature some sophisticated virtual production techniques the same as used in "The Lion King" and "The Mandalorian."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the update on Robert Pattinson starrer "The Batman" movie was provided by Industrial Light & Magic's chief creative officer Rob Bredow during virtual VIEW visual effects and animation confab. Speaking at the conference, Bredow revealed that the technique that "enables real-time visual effects production" is being used for select scenes in the upcoming Matt Reeves and Dylan Clarke's production.

He noted that the design team has "pre-built practical sets in the UK and an LED wall was built around these sets to enable the use of virtual production in those specific scenes."

It is said that for "The Mandalorian" season one, ILM and showrunner Jon Favreau used an LED wall along with an Unreal real-time game engine. This allowed them to shoot real-time visual effects production while it was being filmed. Greig Fraser won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series for "The Mandalorian." And now he is on board with Matt Reeves for "The Batman."

Meanwhile, ILM's Stage Craft LED set at Manhattan Beach Studio was put to use for "The Mandalorian" Season 2 that is set to air next week.

Apart from "The Mandalorian" and "The Batman," Stage Craft's virtual production stage will be put to use for Marvel's next big production "Thor: Love and Thunder" being directed by Taika Waititi.

"Holy Grail is that our entire workflow can go real time, with less time waiting for computers to process," Bredow said during the conference. He added that companies such as ILM and Epic Games are making "big investments" in such development.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness the wonders of virtual production techniques because its release date was moved for the second time due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally due to release in June 2021, and will now hit the theatres on March 4, 2021.