Zack Snyder's "Justice League," also commonly known as "Snyder Cut" is to shoot new footage in October. The new footage will have Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg come together for new scenes.

"Snyder Cut" is the forthcoming director's cut of the 2017 movie "Justice League" that featured an ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane, Jason Mamoa, and Ezra Millers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will be reshooting a few scenes for the Justice League extended version in October. He will be bringing back Affleck as Batman, Cavill as Superman, Gadot as Wonder Woman and Fisher as Cyborg. It will be a four-episode limited series for HBO Max division.

The news comes in the wake of Fisher's public dispute with WarnerMedia division Warner Bros. As per the report, the actor accused "Justice League" writer Joss Whedon of "misconduct and abuse" of cast and crew during the shooting of the 2017 movie. He also claimed that executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who are not part of the studio anymore, were involved in encouraging Whedon's unfair treatment.

It all started in late June when Fisher shared a video of himself praising Whedon's work on the sets of "Justice League." In his caption, he mentioned that he would "like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."

Two days later, the actor took to Twitter to elaborate on his statement. He openly commented about Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew and described it as "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

"Justice League" is believed to have had difficult production after it underwent several changes in the script. The performance was underwhelming after Snyder stepped back from directorial duties and was taken over by Whedon.

As for the Snyder Cut, it will follow the basic premise of the movie whereby the Justice League will come together to fight Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. In addition, it will not include any scenes shot by Whedon for its theatrical version and include several additional scenes, deeper stories, and new characters. The mini-series is expected to film in early 2021.