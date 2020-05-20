The CW series "Batwoman" will be going through a major cast shakeup in the future. The DC series fans will be shocked to know that Ruby Rose, the actress who played the role of leading character Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, has announced her departure from the series. The news comes just days after season 1 finale.

Ruby Rose decided to leave the show after the completion of its freshman year despite its confirmed season 2. The superhero television series was renewed earlier this year for season 2 which was scheduled to air as part of 2020-2021. Fans are promised that the show will continue with the titular role getting recast.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement as quoted by Deadline "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she added.

As per the website, Rose and the producers have refrained from revealing the reason behind her shocking decision. At the same time, it is confirmed that it has nothing to do with the injury the actress suffered during the filming of season 1. The injury reportedly caused her paralysis and led to emergency surgery.

It is said that this was a "mutual" decision by Rose and the production. While there is not much known about the situation, but it is said that the development took place after "reflecting on the first season and its challenges."

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the production companies said in a joint statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," it added.

Meanwhile, with an expected delay for the entire The CW schedule due to coronavirus pandemic, it is believed the network has immense opportunity and time at hand for recasting process.