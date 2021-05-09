Bayern Munich has proven once again that they are on a league of their own in Germany. They celebrated their ninth straight Bundesliga title with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at home at the Allianz Arena.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski was in top form as he scored a hat-trick just a few hours after it was confirmed that the title was theirs. RB Leipzig, the only remaining title contenders, dropped out of the title race earlier in the evening after losing to Borussia Dortmund 3-2. That meant that they could no longer catch up on points after starting the match already seven points behind Bayern and with three games left to play.

Read more Haaland flops as Dortmund loses to Manchester City

The champions then welcomed Borussia Monchengladbach with nothing to prove after already confirming the title. However, that did not stop them from coming out with all guns blazing. Lewandowski scored a brace in the first half followed by goals from Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman. That gave Bayern a 4-0 advantage even before the half-time break. Gladbach did not find any answers to the rampage at the restart and Lewandowski completed his hat-trick via a spot-kick.

Leroy Sane completed the 6-goal haul in the 85th minute even after Bayern was reduced to just ten men in the 75th minute. 18-year-old Tanguy Nianzou was thrown out following a challenge that merited a straight red card. Despite being a man down, Bayern still managed to score. It was an absolute show of force and the rest of the Bundesliga clubs will need to start looking at how they can prepare to mount a challenge next season.

Meanwhile, Dortmund now sits in fourth place and they will be fighting hard to keep their spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. They are only two points ahead of Frankfurt, with the latter holding on to a game in hand. Dortmund can still fall out of the Champions League, which could lead to the departure of in-demand striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Meanwhile, the loss was a double blow for Leipzig, who will also be losing their manager Julian Nagelsmann, who has signed a five-year deal with Bayern starting next season.