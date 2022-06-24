It appears as though the Bayern Munich dressing room is also unhappy about the ongoing transfer saga surrounding top scorer Robert Lewandowski. The striker has been vocal about his desire to leave the club, but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Unfortunately, Lewandowski has decided to speak openly of his transfer plans to the press, and this has not gone down well both with club management and his current teammates. According to The Athletic, an unnamed source has revealed that the squad isn't happy about the Polish star's "public protests" about his situation.

It is unclear what has motivated Lewandowski to push so hard for a move, given his very successful career with the Bavarian outfit so far. He has a year left in his contract, and the club intends to see him honour that deal even if it means losing him on a free transfer next season.

Simply put, Bayern will not be able to find a suitable replacement of the same quality if they agree to sell the striker. It is understood that he is keen to join FC Barcelona, and manager Xavi Hernandez has been urging the Catalan giants to make the deal happen. However, Barcelona's financial problems will make it difficult for them to make a tempting offer.

Lewandowski is believed to have no intention of joining pre-season training, and this is causing anxiety in the dressing room. Everyone wants to start preparing for the upcoming season, and it does not help if your top striker is currently in limbo.

Club legend and current CEO Oliver Kahn has made it clear that the club won't budge, saying "Lewandowski can contribute...and still will."

Everyone is eager to settle the matter behind closed doors, with the other players also keen for the situation to be resolved soon and in private. Pre-season training starts on July 12, and all eyes will be watching to see if Lewandowski will go AWOL or if he will honour his commitment.