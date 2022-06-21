FC Bayern Munich are standing their ground when it comes to the transfer saga of star striker Robert Lewandowski. The player has been vocal about his desire to leave this summer, but the Bundesliga champions are determined to have him play out the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern could potentially cash in on Europe's top scorer this season, but they remain adamant that having him playing for them on the pitch would serve them better. The player has spoken up about his desire to leave, and has been asking the club to find a solution. However, Bayern has not lifted a finger in terms of speaking to interested buyers.

Spanish side FC Barcelona is believed to be Lewandowski's preferred destination, with manager Xavi Hernandez keen to bring in a marquee signing. However, the Catalan side is struggling to balance their books, and it is an ambitious goal to try to sign the prolific marksman.

In an interview quoted by Marca, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness weighed in on the situation. "The new team is being worked on intensively. If everything that was presented to me last week works out, we will have an attractive team next year with Lewandowski."

He then confirmed that the player and his agent are "angry" for not getting what they want, but he called for everyone involved to remain objective. "The sun will shine on Lewandowski and Bayern again. It has always been like that," he added.

Previously, club president Herbert Hainer slammed Lewandowski for speaking in public about his desire to leave. Hainer reminded the Polish star that he has a contract and that matters need to be discussed internally instead of out in the press.

It is unclear why Lewandowski is so determined to leave the Bavarian side after enjoying much success with the club. As for the club, they know that they will be hard pressed to find a suitable replacement, and are more than happy to let Lewandowski play for the remaining year of his contract even if they risk losing him on a free transfer next season.

"If you don't have an alternative that you think can replace him to a certain extent, which seems difficult at the moment. I would recommend that they keep him for one more year. After that we'll see if he leaves for free or renews," said Hoeness.