Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller has made it clear that he thinks his club should not join in the spending frenzy that is sure to take place next summer when Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland becomes available.

The Norwegian is one hot property, and the biggest clubs from across Europe are expected to enter a bidding war when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the current season. Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been linked with the striker, along with some Premier League clubs. However, there is also some interest closer to where he is now, with Bayern Munich also a potential destination.

However, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola will likely pit interested clubs against each other in order to get the most lucrative deal for his client. It will cost an arm and a leg to sign the Norwegian, and Muller weighed in on the situation during an interview with German publication Bild.

While discussing the Norway international, Muller was asked, "Would you like to feed Haaland with your assists?" In a light-hearted response that threw some lowkey shade, Muller said, "I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits."

Obviously, the rest of the squad is affected if any one player comes in with huge wages. This has become quite evident in the current financial crisis being faced by FC Barcelona. While Bayern are financially more stable than the Catalans, they also suffered a financial blow during the pandemic. They have some high earners in the roster, and Muller knows that some sacrifices may have to be made in order to accommodate an expensive young star.

Read more Puma and Nike battle for in-demand striker's signature with €50m new deal

At the moment, the Bavarian club is enjoying the services of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been ranked among the best in the world for the past couple of years. Muller's comment suggests that he is confident that they have all the attacking power they currently need at the Allianz Arena.

For his part, the 32-year-old is still under contract with Bayern Munich until the end of next season. He has been linked with moves to other clubs, but he insists that he is calm about his contract situation and talks have not begun between the club and his representatives. "At the moment, no one has contacted us. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the future holds," he said, as quoted by Marca.