Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula suffered a serious ankle injury during the team's 25 October SEC clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores, sending shockwaves through college football.

The 21-year-old transfer from Penn State went down during a crucial fourth-and-goal play when a Vanderbilt defender landed heavily on his left leg. Pribula was treated on the field before being carted off with an air cast as teammates and fans looked on in silence.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter with Missouri trailing by one score. Within minutes, videos of the tackle began circulating online, sparking debate about whether the hit was unnecessarily rough or within the rules.

The Alleged 'Dirty Hit' Sparks Online Outrage

Footage of the play quickly went viral across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Reddit, with fans labelling the tackle a 'dirty hit'. Many argued the Vanderbilt defender drove into Pribula after the whistle, causing an awkward twist to his lower leg. Others defended the play as part of a legitimate defensive effort.

Mizzou's Beau Pribula suffering what is likely a tib-fib fracture. Watch the defender grab his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/OBTSJiFh2f — Jake Pulis, PT, DPT (@FantasyInjuryPT) October 25, 2025

One viral post read, 'That was a dirty hit. The ball was already gone, and he went low.' Another user countered, saying, 'Clean play. Football is physical. Unfortunate outcome, but not dirty.'

The lack of a penalty flag during the play fuelled further anger among Missouri supporters, who claimed referees failed to protect the quarterback.

Sports analysts echoed the online discussion. The debate has since reignited broader conversations around player safety and late hits in college football.

Beau Pribula Injury Update: How Serious Is It and How Long Will He Be Out?

Reports indicated that Pribula's injury involved a dislocated ankle, with early scans ruling out bone fractures. These claims were later confirmed by Coach Eli Drinkwitz in an official statement, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

'Beau has no broken bones, but he did have an ankle injury that had to be popped back in,' he said. Drinkwitz also added that they currently do not have a time table for his return, but it could take 'a while.'

Recovery time for similar injuries can vary, typically ranging from six to ten weeks depending on ligament damage and surgical intervention. Although the team has not confirmed as to when the QB is expected to return, Coach Drinkwitz's statement indicates that Pribula might miss the a lot of games this season, if not the whole.

Before the injury, Pribula had been enjoying a standout debut year with Missouri, completing over 60% of his passes for 1,617 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with several rushing scores. His dual-threat ability was considered a key asset in the Tigers' offensive system.

Impact on Missouri's Season

Pribula's absence leaves a major gap in Missouri's line-up as the team continues its push for SEC contention. Backup quarterbacks Sam Horn and Matt Zoller are expected to share duties in the coming weeks.

Analysts believe the loss could significantly affect Missouri's offensive rhythm, given Pribula's versatility and leadership on the field.

Teammates and fans have rallied behind him online, with hashtags such as #PrayForBeau and #MizzouStrong trending over the weekend. The incident has renewed scrutiny over late hits on quarterbacks and raised fresh questions about officiating standards in college football.