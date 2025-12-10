Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson — also known as Ava Raine in WWE's NXT programme — has made her romance with fellow pro wrestler and NXT talent Tatyanna Dumas 'Instagram official,' as revealed in a post on their joint account.

Here are the quick facts you need to know about their romance.

Johnson, 24, and Dumas, 26, have 'fall[en] in love again, and again, and again' as showcased on their joint Instagram account, BIGUPs (@bigupsofficial).

The reel posted with a caption: 'From day one..to everything time can't erase.'

The video was a montage featuring numerous moments from their relationship — both videos and photos —capturing their love from dinners, travels, cuddles, and plenty of ultimate PDA.

All set to Charli XCX's track 'Everything is romantic.' The video beautifully illustrates how the pair 'fall in love again and again.'

The video was published on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Johnson commented and reposted the reel. She wrote, 'casually crying on a Sunday evening' and 'I am so lucky.'

Their joint Instagram account is filled with vlog-style reels documenting their 'adventures' together, complete with montages and voice-overs.

One of the pinned posts shows the couple attending The Smashing Machine red carpet premiere, captioned: 'London Called, WE Answered.'

In the clip, Dumas says, 'We're meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the first time.' When asked by her girlfriend if she's ready, she admits, 'I'm not ready, but it's okay.' The next clip shows her meeting 'The Rock'.

All their sweet videos are on their joint Instagram account.

Their Romance

While it's unclear when they started dating, the two were spotted together many times before, but it's the first time that they made it officially known to the public or confirmed their relationship.

But in September, the two have hinted at it as they debuted together on the red carpet alongside Dwayne Johnson during the premiere of his latest film, The Smashing Machine.

The three posed for photographs together, as Dwayne sported a gigantic smile while standing alongside his daughter and her girlfriend.

According to People, last month, Johnson also subtly included a photo of herself and Dumas in a holiday Instagram post, showing the pair attending a University of Virginia football game together.

Her caption simply read 'Thankful,' accompanied by a picture of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other.

Their Career

Both Johnson and Dumas are currently signed to WWE under its NXT developmental programme, which showcases rising professional wrestlers who have yet to make their debut on the company's main shows, Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

Johnson, who has long expressed her desire to follow in her father's footsteps, began training in February 2020 after WWE announced she would be joining its developmental system, and she has since transitioned into the role of the brand's on-screen general manager, with her character fictitiously responsible for deciding which matches take place each week.

In 2020, 'The Rock ' expressed his pride for his daughter joining WWE—carrying their family's pro wrestling tradition.

On his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne said, 'First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,' and that he is 'very very proud of her.'

Dumas, meanwhile, previously competed as a professional basketball player in Australia and appeared on athletic competition shows such as Australian Gladiators and Ninja Warrior. She signed with WWE in early 2025.