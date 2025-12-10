The NBA Cup 2025 has moved deeper into its knockout stage after two decisive quarterfinal results that pushed the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks into the semifinals. With fan interest surging and updated bracket details now released, attention has shifted to the remaining contenders preparing for the final stretch toward the championship match in Las Vegas on 16 December. The latest developments have reshaped the tournament landscape and intensified focus on the remaining two quarterfinals still to be played.

Updated NBA Cup 2025 Bracket: Who Is Still in the Tournament

The semifinals are already taking shape after two quarterfinals concluded.

Teams already through to the semifinals:

Orlando Magic ( defeated Miami Heat )

) New York Knicks (defeated Toronto Raptors)

Two quarterfinal match-ups remain open in the Western Conference:

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

The winners of these matches will join Orlando and New York in Las Vegas, finalising the championship bracket for the semifinals on 12 December.

Full Remaining Schedule From Quarterfinals to Championship

Quarterfinal play continues through 10 December as the Western Conference fixtures conclude. According to the official schedule by the NBA, the semifinals will take place on 13 December at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Magic and Knicks already await their opponents.

The NBA Cup 2025 championship match is scheduled for 16 December at the same venue. All remaining knockout games, apart from the final, count toward the regular-season record, elevating the stakes for teams still competing.

Key Storylines as the Championship Race Tightens

Orlando's progression to the semifinals highlights the rise of one of the Eastern Conference's youngest and most fast-improving squads. Their commanding Cup run has pushed them into genuine title contention.

The Knicks also advanced with an assertive performance, securing their return to Las Vegas after a strong showing in group play and a decisive win over the Raptors.

Attention now turns to the Western Conference match-ups, where the Oklahoma City Thunder enter as statistical favourites based on their dominant season so far. The Los Angeles Lakers, former in-season tournament champions, remain under close watch as they attempt to secure another trip to Las Vegas.

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs also remain in the hunt, each with the opportunity to deliver a late-stage breakthrough.

Format, Rules, and Prize Structure

Knockout seeding is based on group performance, with tiebreakers determined through point differential and head-to-head results. Wild card selections ensure that one second-place finisher per conference progresses, adding competitive unpredictability.

Advancing teams and players receive financial bonuses, increasing the stakes of the in-season tournament. As all matches except the final impact regular-season standings, teams must balance Cup ambitions with long-term strategic planning.

Impact on Regular Season Dynamics

The NBA Cup continues to influence early-season rhythm across the league, with clubs rotating lineups in preparation for high-stakes knockout contests. The tournament has also boosted global engagement, with viewership sharply rising during group and knockout play. Coaches have emphasised the Cup's role in building resilience, testing younger talent and adding intensity well before the playoffs begin.

What the NBA Cup Is and Why the Format Matters

The NBA Cup, now in its third year, serves as the league's in-season tournament, adding high-pressure competition to the early part of the schedule. All 30 teams participate in group play, with each club playing four matches that count toward both Cup ranking and regular-season standings, except for the championship game.

The top finishers in each group, along with one wild card per conference, advance to the single-elimination knockout stage, which mirrors playoff intensity and gives teams a mid-season opportunity to compete for a national trophy.